Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Bang Si Hyuk makes Billboard's '2020 Power List'

Bang Si Hyuk has once again made Billboard's '2020 Power List'.

The blurb for the Big Hit Entertainment PD reads, "BTS continued to rise globally in 2019, with the K-pop boy band becoming the first group since The Beatles to score three Billboard 200 No. 1s in under a year. Meanwhile, Bang, 47, diversified his South Korean company’s exploding business: Big Hit premiered its first new group since BTS with Tomorrow X Together (which topped Billboard’s World Albums chart), acquired Source Music (a subsidiary label that’s home to high-charting girl group GFriend) and launched the mobile game BTS World — all while reporting, in August, record revenue of $172 million for the first half of 2019."

Congratulations to Bang Si Hyuk!



