LOONA's JinSoul is chic in black in her latest '#' teaser image.



JinSoul is next up in the second round of individual teaser images, and like her members before her, she's decked out in a chic, black suit-inspired outfit. As previously reported, LOONA will be making their first comeback of 2020 on February 5 KST with their 2nd mini album '#'. The album contains an intro plus 5 all new tracks, including title track "So What".



Take a look at JinSoul's teaser below.