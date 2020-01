MONSTA X's Hyungwon is trending number one worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are celebrating Hyungwon's birthday using the hashtag #HBDtoHYUNGWON and #ADayWhereTheWorldIsCoveredInHyungwon to congratulate him, and have secured him a number one and two spots on trending hashtags worldwide!

Fans have been wishing Hyungwon happy birthday, stating:

๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽˆIt's Hyungwon day! ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰



We hope you have an amazing day today! We are behind you, we love you and we support you!



Happy birthday king!

์ƒ์ผ ์ถ•ํ•˜ ํ•ด์š” ํ˜•์› ๐Ÿ‘‘#HBDtoHYUNGWON #์˜จ_์„ธ์ƒ์ด_ํ˜•์›์ด๋กœ_๋ฎ์ธ_๋‚ @OfficialMonstaX #HYUNGWONpic.twitter.com/3bAXsbZGEI โ€” MONSTA X on Naver (@MX__Naver) January 14, 2020

Celebrating hyungwon's birthday with subway ad dedicated for him, it's gorgeous and hyungwon made this place even prettier ๐Ÿ˜†#HBDtoHYUNGWON #์˜จ_์„ธ์ƒ์ด_ํ˜•์›์ด๋กœ_๋ฎ์ธ_๋‚ @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/AxdSySbo92 โ€” Butter Chickyun (@RamenhaeMXMB) January 14, 2020

Happy birthday to Hyungwon!