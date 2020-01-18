Actor Bae Jung Nam says he thought Super Junior's Heechul had a crush on him?.



On the January 18th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Bae Jung Nam revealed he thought his same-aged friend Heechul had more than friendly feelings for him. The actor said, "We were on the same program, and he kissed me on the cheek. It was when we weren't close at all. Men don't usually kiss each other. In the moment, I thought that he liked me. You could misunderstand in my position."



He continued, "Then I saw the headlines," referring to Heechul and TWICE Momo's dating news. Heechul commented, "You're happy, aren't you," and Bae Jung Nam responded, "After seeing the news, I realized that it was a misunderstanding."



In related news, Heechul and Momo confirmed their relationship earlier this month.