3RACHA (Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Changbin & Han) drop Soundcloud track 'Carpe Diem'

3RACHA (Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Changbin, Han) have dropped a new track on "Carpe Diem"!



3RACHA are known to be behind Stray Kids' tracks like "Gone Days", "Double Knot", and "Levanter", and the trio have now released their own track on Soundcloud for the first time in since "Start Line" 2 years ago. "Carpe Diem" is composed by CB97 and written by SpearB and J.One, and it has strong rock elements along with heavy-hitting rap.



Listen to 3RACHA's "Carpe Diem" below!