Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, & Kim Gu Ra are the top variety figures in terms of brand value for January

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released its very first brand value rankings of 2020!

From December 2, 2019 through January 1, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 popular TV variety figures. In 1st place came the nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk with a total of 8,239,310 points, thanks to his recent, shocking debut as rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul.

Comedian Park Na Rae of 'I Live Alone' came in 2nd place with a total of 5,514,208 points, followed by Kim Gu Ra in 3rd place with 1,707,922 points. Kang Ho Dong of 'Knowing Brothers', 'New Journey To The West', and more came in 4th place, earning a total of 1,700,191 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Lee Young Ja, Shin Dong Yup, Seo Jang Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, Noh Hong Chul, and Yang Se Hyung.

