Kim Myung Soo, also known as INFINITE's L, has launched his official solo YouTube channel, 'MyongMyongTube'!

The idol-turned-actor plans on greeting fans with various unique contents, including behind-the-scenes and unreleased footage from his filming sets, fan meetings, etc.

Meanwhile, Kim Myung Soo will be greeting viewers on the small-screen next year through his new KBS2 drama 'Welcome', premiering on March 25. Subscribe to Kim Myung Soo's 'MyongMyongTube' above!