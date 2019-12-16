YG Entertainment updates fans on BLACKPINK's current activities; group to release new music in early 2020

YG Entertainment has released an update on BLACKPINK.
On December 16 KST, the agency took to their official social media channels to release a short notice in both English and Korean regarding the group, stating:
"YG is all ears when it comes to fans' concerns regarding BLACKPINK, as well as all of our artists. BLACKPINK is at the last leg of [their] 2019-20 world tour, consisting of 32 concerts in four continents, 23 cities with now ending with Japan dome tour. At the same time, they are working hard at the recording studio for their new album. We appreciate Blinks' interest and would like to ask you to continue supporting the girls working on their album release schedules in [the] early part of 2020.
All of us at YG would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans and would like to take this opportunity to share with you that we are doing our absolute best to give BLACKPINK and Blinks the best music YG has to offer."
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently played a sold out concert at Tokyo Dome on December 4.
Stay tuned for more news about BLACKPINK's activities!
