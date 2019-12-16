'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon to release pre-debut special single 'Hello Christmas'

'Produce X 101' trainees Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myung Hoon are gearing up to release a special single ahead of their official debut.



On December 23 KST, they will be dropping their original holiday song "Hello Christmas." The song is being described by their agency AAP.Y Entertainment as a medium tempo ballad of the jazz pop genre that is combines the Christmas mood with the feeling of a Disney movie soundtrack.





Lee Mi Dam gained a large following in 2019 through his participation in both 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101,' while Jung Myung Hoon, who also was a contestant on 'Produce X 101,' is also known for having been a long-time Brand New Music trainee.



Meanwhile, the two trainees will be holding special Christmas fan meeting on December 25 in Seoul.