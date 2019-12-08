Yeonwoo thanks fans at the end of drama 'Pegasus Market'

YeonwooYeonwoo thanked fans for watching 'Pegasus Market'.

She was one of the members of tvN's 'Pegasus Market', a drama that is based off a webtoon of the same name. She even covered Momoland's "Bboom Bboom" on the drama.

The drama ended recenty and she said, "I was honored to be a part of 'Pegasus Market' as Kwon Ji Na, even if it was for a short time. I was able to learn a lot through all the sunbaenims and the staff. I was lacking a lot because it was my first time, but it was special because it was a precious chance for me to take my first steps as an actress."

Yeonwoo, along with Taeha, has recently left Momoland.