13

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Chen says he regrets getting the irreversible surgery to cut his frenulum

AKP STAFF

Chen confessed getting a surgery that not even the members knew he'd gotten.

On the December 7th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Chen confessed that he had gotten his lingual frenulum cut when he was in high school. He said, "I wanted to sing really well in high school. Just like getting a teeth laminate, it's irreversible."

He then said, "I regretted it a lot. I felt like my pronunciation was getting rigid. I heard that it was a light surgery, but it hurt a lot. I couldn't even swallow. And I learned it doesn't even have anything to do with your singing ability."

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
8 22,065 Share 93% Upvoted

4

rmaera130 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Did anyone else have to google frenulum?

Share

2 more replies

0

rrodriguez0309171 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

i hope he knows in the long run that can cause Eating and Swallowing problem as well as speech problem!! and it really doesn't have anything to do with singing.. Speech therapy would of been better if it was his pronunciation what he was worried about!! :(

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND