Watch MONSTA X talk about 'Middle of the Night' & learn a new slang word backstage at 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash'

Back on December 7, MONSTA X successfully took the stage during the first of their four KIIS FM 'Jingle Ball' stops, at 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash' in Chicago!

Due to member Jooheon's health issues, the group appeared at the 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash' as 5-members. Before taking to the stage, the MONSTA X members stopped backstage for a chat with B96 radio, where they discussed their new pre-release single "Middle of the Night".

MONSTA X also asked the radio hosts to teach them an American slang term, admitting that they didn't know very many! The slang term the hosts ended up choosing was "Word," which the MONSTA X members liked. Watch clips from the group's B96 interview below!