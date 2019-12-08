7

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch MONSTA X talk about 'Middle of the Night' & learn a new slang word backstage at 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash'

AKP STAFF

Back on December 7, MONSTA X successfully took the stage during the first of their four KIIS FM 'Jingle Ball' stops, at 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash' in Chicago!

Due to member Jooheon's health issues, the group appeared at the 'B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash' as 5-members. Before taking to the stage, the MONSTA X members stopped backstage for a chat with B96 radio, where they discussed their new pre-release single "Middle of the Night". 

MONSTA X also asked the radio hosts to teach them an American slang term, admitting that they didn't know very many! The slang term the hosts ended up choosing was "Word," which the MONSTA X members liked. Watch clips from the group's B96 interview below!

  1. MONSTA X
1 585 Share 54% Upvoted

0

Mei_Matsumoto-2,470 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

No Jooheon so 5 members.

6 members turned into 5 members not 7 members turned into 6 members. And they look pretty happy too.

Share
G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, Jackson, IU, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho, Suzy, TWICE, HyunA
Top 20 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram
3 hours ago   13   3,100
Young K, Hongki, Koo Jun Hoe, Junsu (XIA), Kim Feel, The Rose
6 Gravelly Voices in the Korea Music Industry
9 hours ago   2   2,321

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND