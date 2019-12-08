Solo artist Kim Feel releases 1st cinema teaser clip for 'Excuses', from his 1st full album 'Yours, Sincerely'

Solo artist Kim Feel will be returning with a dramatic MV for his comeback with his 1st full album, 'Yours, Sincerely'.

This will mark Kim Feel's first ever full album release, 8 years after his debut as a singer. The album is set to contain 8 emotional tracks meant to provide listeners with healing and comfort this winter.

In the brief, impactful short MV teaser for "Excuses" from his upcoming album above, 4 individuals meet at the dead of the night at an empty intersection, warning a dangerous encounter. Stay tuned for Kim Feel's full comeback, set for this December 13 at 6 PM KST.