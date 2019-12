VERIVERY has announced their comeback for next year.

The boys will be coming back with their 3rd mini-album 'FACE ME', and they'll be releasing teasers starting from the 15th all the way up to January 5th. Seeing as how they've been using both the 'FACE IT' and 'FACE ME' tag, it looks like one might be the song while the other is the mini-album, or it might be the start of a series.

Check out the teaser and scheduler below.