Super Junior's Heechul x Lee Soo Geun continue to tease for 'White Winter' with hilarious teaser images

Super Junior's Heechul and Lee Soo Geun have dropped more teaser images for "White Winter" featuring ITZY.



Heechul and Lee Soo Geun are collaborating for SMTOWN's next '4 LOVEs for Winter' project following NCT U. As previously reported, the two 'Knowing Brothers' co-stars will be teaming up this December as the project duo 'Space Shorty', remaking the well-known holiday carol "White Winter", and ITZY will be making a special cameo in the MV.



Space Shorty's "White Winter" drops later tonight on December 15 at 6PM KST. Watch the teaser video above!



