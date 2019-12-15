Dream Catcher's fans celebrate group's 1st U.S. tour with commemorative Times Square ad

Dream Catcher's fans surprised the group with a very special gift!





On December 15 KST, the group took to their official social media to share a set of images of them in front of their very own Times Square advertisement in New York City. The set of LED billboards not only featured the name of the group, but also the name of their current world tour 'Invitation From Nightmare City,' which is currently in the middle of its U.S. leg.





The advertisement was paid for by fans to offer the group support during their first American tour. Despite the members' busy promotional schedule, they were able to find the time to snap a few commemorative photos in front of the massive display.





"Thank you very much to InSomnia [Dream Catcher's fanclub] all over the world for your generous love and support. We will pay you back for all of your interest in us with better performances, music, and stages," the group's agency said in a statement on behalf of the members. "We will try our hardest to make beautiful memories with you all through our remaining tour schedule."





Meanwhile, the U.S. leg of 'Invitation From Nightmare City' consists of five cities in total - Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, and Jersey City.

Check out the full Times Square display below!