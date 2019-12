Momoland's JooE gave a sneak preview of the group's upcoming release 'Thumbs Up' on MBC's 'Radio Star' on December 25. 'Thumbs Up' is the girl group's second single album which is set for release on December 30 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the song and the adorable choreography above!

What do you think of Momoland's impending release?