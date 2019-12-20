Episode of 'I Want To Know' regarding Kim Sung Jae's death blocked from airing

SBS's 'I Want To Know's episode on Deux member Kim Sung Jae's death has agreed to not air the episode following an injunction to stop the episode from being aired. Therefore, the planned broadcast on December 21st on Kim Sung Jae's death will not be able to broadcast.

On December 20th, the Seoul Southern District Court received the injunction protesting the airing of the episode. The show was scheduled to air the episode back on August 3rd. However, Kim Sung Jae's former girlfriend A's representatives submitted an injunction against the airing of the episode and was accepted by the courts.

On December 17th, the staff of the show announced that they would be airing the episode the episode on the 21st when A's representatives submitted an injunction yet again.

Deux's Kim Sung Jae was found dead in his hotel room after his solo debut covered in needle marks and animal anesthesia in his blood. His former girlfriend is the prime suspect in his murder but nothing ever came out of the case due to lack of evidence.