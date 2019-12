XSPORTSNEWS

Suzy has made an elegant appearance at the premiere event for her latest production.

The actress appeared at the CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall on December 18 in Seoul. The event was to promote the star's latest movie 'Ashfall (Baekdusan)'.

Suzy was seen wearing an elegant black dress figure that highlighted her beauty. Check out a video and the rest of the pictures below!

