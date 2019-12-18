Netizens speculate about a possible feud between Big Hit Entertainment and MBC, no Big Hit Artists performing at 'Gayo Daejejeon'

Netizens are speculating that there if a possible feud between Big Hit Entertainment and MBC after it was noticed that none of their artists would be performing at their end of the year music show 'Gayo Daejejeon'.

A recent community post pointed out that Big Hit groups BTS and TXT were noticeably absent from the lineup. In addition, GFriend, whose label Source Music was recently acquired by Big Hit, was not in the lineup as well.

The three artists noticeable absence from the huge end of the year music show has netizens speculating, saying:

"Gayo Daejejeon isn't even a big deal."

"Why no GFriend? Looks like it's not because of their schedule but because of Big Hit."



"It's possible they're just not appearing. Don't make a big deal out of it."

"This isn't true. BTS and TXT attended MMA and MAMA this year but GFriend didn't those two events. It's true that GFriend belongs to Big Hit now but there's no reason why Big Hit won't allow them to attend Gayo Daejejeon."



"LOL everyone is appearing but they're not? How strange?"

What do you make of this situation?