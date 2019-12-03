Stray Kids 'stay' in a field in 'Clé : LEVANTER' individual teaser images

Stray Kids have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Clé : LEVANTER'.



The latest teasers feature the Stray Kids members standing in the middle of a field along with the caption, "You make Stray Kids stay." As previously reported, the group have already dropped their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", and 'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.



What do you think of Stray Kids' latest teasers?



