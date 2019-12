Song Hye Kyo stunned netizens with her gorgeous visuals in a recent photoshoot with W Korea.

The prominent magazine posted a number of photos of the actress posing elegantly in a white suit dress that brings out her beautiful looks. It seems like the post is promoting Korean luxury skincare brand Sulhwasoo.

Netizens have been commenting, stating:

"I always support you!"

"Gorgeous as always."

"Even the pictures show off the sophistication."