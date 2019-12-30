3

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Check out the winners from the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

AKP STAFF

The MBC Drama Awards is a big spectacle in which all the top stars attend to receive recognition for their achievements. This year, the award show was led by MC's' Han Hye Jin and Kim Sung Joo at the MBC Media Center.  

Check out the winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Dong Wook 


Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Shin Se Kyung, Han Ji Min 

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Jung Hae In 


Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Lim Ji Yeon 

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Man Suk

Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Dae Hwan

Best Supporting Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Jung Si Ah

Best New Actress: Kim Hye Yoon

Best New Actor: Lee Jae Wook and SF9’s Rowoon

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Kim Dong Wook 

Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ye Ji Won 

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Lee Sang Woo 

Scene Stealer Award: Noh Min Woo

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Park Se Wan

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ryu Soo Young

Viewers’ Choice for Drama of the Year: 'Extraordinary You'

Best 1 Minute Couple: Cha Eun Woo, Shin Se Kyung

Best Child Actor Award: Lee Soo Ah

Best Writer: Kim Ban Di

Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Lee Ji Hoon

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Kim Hye Yoon 

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo 

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Park Se Young 

Congratulations to the winners!

  1. misc.
1 1,203 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Dumbuya_Isatou922 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Congrats to extraordinary you crew.. congrats to all winners

Share
ATEEZ
ATEEZ - 2019 performance medley video
3 hours ago   14   3,448

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND