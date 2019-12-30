Check out the winners from the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

The MBC Drama Awards is a big spectacle in which all the top stars attend to receive recognition for their achievements. This year, the award show was led by MC's' Han Hye Jin and Kim Sung Joo at the MBC Media Center.
Check out the winners below!
Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Dong Wook
Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Shin Se Kyung, Han Ji Min
Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Jung Hae In
Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Lim Ji Yeon
Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Man Suk
Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Dae Hwan
Best Supporting Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Jung Si Ah
Best New Actress: Kim Hye Yoon
Best New Actor: Lee Jae Wook and SF9’s Rowoon
Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Kim Dong Wook
Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ye Ji Won
Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Lee Sang Woo
Scene Stealer Award: Noh Min Woo
Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Park Se Wan
Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ryu Soo Young
Viewers’ Choice for Drama of the Year: 'Extraordinary You'
Best 1 Minute Couple: Cha Eun Woo, Shin Se Kyung
Best Child Actor Award: Lee Soo Ah
Best Writer: Kim Ban Di
Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Lee Ji Hoon
Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Kim Hye Yoon
Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Park Se Young
Congratulations to the winners!
Log in to comment