Check out the winners from the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

The MBC Drama Awards is a big spectacle in which all the top stars attend to receive recognition for their achievements. This year, the award show was led by MC's' Han Hye Jin and Kim Sung Joo at the MBC Media Center.

Check out the winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Dong Wook





Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Shin Se Kyung, Han Ji Min

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Jung Hae In





Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Lim Ji Yeon

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Man Suk

Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Oh Dae Hwan

Best Supporting Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Jung Si Ah

Best New Actress: Kim Hye Yoon

Best New Actor: Lee Jae Wook and SF9’s Rowoon

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Kim Dong Wook

Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ye Ji Won

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Lee Sang Woo

Scene Stealer Award: Noh Min Woo

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Daily Weekend Drama: Park Se Wan

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Daily Weekend Drama: Ryu Soo Young

Viewers’ Choice for Drama of the Year: 'Extraordinary You'

Best 1 Minute Couple: Cha Eun Woo, Shin Se Kyung

Best Child Actor Award: Lee Soo Ah

Best Writer: Kim Ban Di

Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Lee Ji Hoon



Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Kim Hye Yoon

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Special Project Drama: Park Se Young

Congratulations to the winners!