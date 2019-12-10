Actor Kang Ha Neul to make big screen return on 'Rain and Your Story'

Actor Kang Ha Neul will be making his big screen return on 'Rain and Your Story'.



According to movie insiders on December 10, Kang Ha Neul was recently cast in the upcoming movie 'Rain and Your Story', which will be directed by Jo Jin Mo of the hit film 'Suicide Forecast'.



It's reported the actor fell in love with the script after reading the story about a man and woman who meet after a long separation. If reports are true, this will mark Kang Ha Neul's first movie in 3 years.



