TS Entertainment says utilities to Sleepy's apartment was never cut off + provides proof

TS Entertainment fired back at Sleepy.

Sleepy had accused the label of failing to pay the utility bill in his apartment, resulting in his water and electricity getting cut off. However, TS Entertainment has brought proof that that had never occurred.

The label reported that Sleepy had wanted to live with his family, so the label paid for the apartment that Sleepy lived in with his family. TS Entertainment brought a certification from the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the apartment's management office that the apartment had never had either electricity or water cut off. The label also expressed their disappointment that Sleepy would lie about it on broadcast.

However, TS Entertainment did admit that because they were managing so many apartments for their artists, sometimes they were late in paying utility bills and that they would receive warnings, but they emphasized that they never let it get to the point of utilities being cut off.

