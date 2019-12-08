1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

TS Entertainment says utilities to Sleepy's apartment was never cut off + provides proof

AKP STAFF

TS Entertainment fired back at Sleepy.

Sleepy had accused the label of failing to pay the utility bill in his apartment, resulting in his water and electricity getting cut off. However, TS Entertainment has brought proof that that had never occurred.

The label reported that Sleepy had wanted to live with his family, so the label paid for the apartment that Sleepy lived in with his family. TS Entertainment brought a certification from the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the apartment's management office that the apartment had never had either electricity or water cut off. The label also expressed their disappointment that Sleepy would lie about it on broadcast. 

However, TS Entertainment did admit that because they were managing so many apartments for their artists, sometimes they were late in paying utility bills and that they would receive warnings, but they emphasized that they never let it get to the point of utilities being cut off.

What do you think about this update?

 

  1. Sleepy
1 709 Share 100% Upvoted

0

LoveKpopfromAust354 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Given TS Entertainment's track record, I find it very difficult to accept anything they say as truth these days.

Share
G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, Jackson, IU, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho, Suzy, TWICE, HyunA
Top 20 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram
9 hours ago   32   7,868
Young K, Hongki, Koo Jun Hoe, Junsu (XIA), Kim Feel, The Rose
6 Gravelly Voices in the Korea Music Industry
15 hours ago   3   3,213

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND