SHINee's fans share late Jonghyun's playlist to remember him

It has been two years since the popular star, SHINee's Jonghyun passed away. As fans are remembering him, his playlist is trending.



Below are the songs that fans have compiled. Pop songs were introduced in Jonghyun's 'Blue Night' when he was a DJ of the radio program and K-Pop songs were posted on his Twitter.

CIFIKA's 'MY Ego' and 'Intelligentsia'

ZION.T and Crush's 'Just'



Beenzino's 'So What'



Soran's 'Prince'



IU's 'Love of B' and 'Twenty-three'



Nuol's 'Every day (Feat. Nan ah jin, Huckleberry P, Dead'P)'

Baek Yerin's 'Across the Universe'

Junggigo's 'Want U'





Rest in peace Jonghyun.