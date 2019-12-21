Naeun and Gunhoo's family from 'The Return of Superman' is expecting a third child

'The Return of Superman' took Daesang(grand prize) at '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards'. During the award acceptance speech, soccer player Park Joo Ho revealed Naeun and Gunhoo have another sibling!

Park Joo Ho said, "As this is a special night, I would like to break another good news. Naeun and Gunhoo now have another sibling. I'll meet you all as a father to three children next year. Naeun and Gunhoo, I won an award thanks to you. Thank you so much and I love you, Anna, for supporting me through thick and thin."





All the fathers from the show jointly received the award and made a speech. Check out his speech below.



Congratulations to Park Joo Ho and all the winners!