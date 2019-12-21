A Pink's Eunji wins 'Rookie DJ' at '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards' as a radio DJ

A Pink's Eunji wins 'Rookie DJ' at '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards' as a radio personality!



'KBS Entertainment Awards' is a year-end award show of KBS to honor and celebrate some of the years' finest TV shows and celebrities. This year, 'The Return of Superman' took Daesang, the grand prize.

Eunji has joined the KBS as a radio DJ since this past July, with her show ‘Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza’. The show airs from noon to 2 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to Eunji! Check out her award acceptance speech below.