Shin Se Kyung showcased her angelic heart.

She donated the profits from her personal YouTube channel (신세경 sjkuksee) to NGO Good Neighbors to help girls in need. Her donation will be used to help 150 girls with a 'period kit' that includes a year's worth of pads, pouches, lip balm, hand cream, and more.

Shin Se Kyung said, "I received a lot of love from [my subscribers] this year, so I wanted to give back. I hope that girls who need help can get what they need."