Momoland drop 'Thumbs Up' comeback schedule!

Momoland have dropped their comeback schedule for 'Thumbs Up'!



'Thumbs Up' will mark Momoland's first comeback as a group in 9 months and the girls' first comeback since the departure of members Yeonwoo and Taeha. The single is described as a Newtro dance genre with an upbeat energy.



Fans can expect the first teaser image for 'Thumbs Up' on December 23 KST and the album on the 30th.



Stay tuned for updates!

