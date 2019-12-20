VERIVERY's Yongseung is the next featured member in the group's 'Face Me' character teaser!
In the teaser clip, Yongseung drops his dance moves in an abandoned building. VERIVERY's upcoming third mini album 'Face Me' drops on January 7 KST.
Watch Yongseung's character teaser above and his teaser images below!
VERIVERY's Yongseung drops his dance moves in 'Face Me' character teaser & teaser images
