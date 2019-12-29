25

Red Velvet members reveal how Wendy did not let go of her mic even after the accident

Red Velvet members have spoken about Wendy's recent accident.

Following Wendy's dangerous fall at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun', fans were anxious to hear more about the Red Velvet member's condition and the details in regards to the incident. At a fansign held on December 29, Red Velvet members spoke on behalf of Wendy. 

"It breaks my heart that Wendy, the unnie who loves to sing so much, could not perform on stage. She really prepared rigorously for her performance," said Joy.

The member also revealed how Wendy did not let go of her microphone even after the accident, taking it with her to the hospital. She continued, "[Wendy] held on to her microphone until the very last moment, refusing to let it go even on her way to the hospital. It truly breaks my heart. But, we couldn't just stand there crying, because we knew that would hurt Wendy too much. All we did was pray."

In related news, MAMAMOO's Solar recently wished Wendy a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Wendy!

Fr3nzy67 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

All the girl wanted to do was sing, but now she had to spend Christmas, New Years and another 4-6 weeks in the hospital all because SBS couldn't provide a safe work environment. It's been 5 days since the accident and they still haven't revealed anything useful from their 'internal investigation.' They'd better have settled privately with SM if they're gonna remain this quiet.

PrettyCode868 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

I want her to recover and be healthy 🥺

