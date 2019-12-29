Red Velvet members reveal how Wendy did not let go of her mic even after the accident

Red Velvet members have spoken about Wendy's recent accident.

Following Wendy's dangerous fall at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun', fans were anxious to hear more about the Red Velvet member's condition and the details in regards to the incident. At a fansign held on December 29, Red Velvet members spoke on behalf of Wendy.

"It breaks my heart that Wendy, the unnie who loves to sing so much, could not perform on stage. She really prepared rigorously for her performance," said Joy.

The member also revealed how Wendy did not let go of her microphone even after the accident, taking it with her to the hospital. She continued, "[Wendy] held on to her microphone until the very last moment, refusing to let it go even on her way to the hospital. It truly breaks my heart. But, we couldn't just stand there crying, because we knew that would hurt Wendy too much. All we did was pray."

In related news, MAMAMOO's Solar recently wished Wendy a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Wendy!