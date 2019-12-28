Fans touched to see MAMAMOO's Solar wishing Red Velvet's Wendy a speedy recovery from her injury

During a recent chat with fans via MAMAMOO's official 'V Live+' channel, Solar was seen mentioning sweet, caring words for Red Velvet member Wendy, who recently suffered a severe injury.

As many of you know, Wendy recently suffered injuries to her face, pelvis, wrist, etc after falling from a platform during the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' rehearsals. She will be taking time to recover from her injuries, and Red Velvet will not be performing full group stages for the remainder of this month.

During the 'V Live+' chat, Solar mentioned, "I hope Wendy-him gets better really really quickly TT. She's someone I really like TT." Fans were very touched to see Solar showing concern toward a fellow female idol, and many ReVeluvs thanked Solar for the words.