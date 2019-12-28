31

Fans touched to see MAMAMOO's Solar wishing Red Velvet's Wendy a speedy recovery from her injury

During a recent chat with fans via MAMAMOO's official 'V Live+' channel, Solar was seen mentioning sweet, caring words for Red Velvet member Wendy, who recently suffered a severe injury. 

As many of you know, Wendy recently suffered injuries to her face, pelvis, wrist, etc after falling from a platform during the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' rehearsals. She will be taking time to recover from her injuries, and Red Velvet will not be performing full group stages for the remainder of this month. 

During the 'V Live+' chat, Solar mentioned, "I hope Wendy-him gets better really really quickly TT. She's someone I really like TT." Fans were very touched to see Solar showing concern toward a fellow female idol, and many ReVeluvs thanked Solar for the words. 

soverymultifan286 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

I think it's lovely to see idols supporting each other this way. Love my Queen Solar.

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva3,181 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I’m so thankful that Wendy has caring and loving support around her. I’m not too familiar with a lot of idols personal lives etc. but from what I know, Wendy deserves the world. The things I’ve seen and heard about and from her are always a ray of light. I’m glad that people are returning that love to her.

