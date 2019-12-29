Kim Gu Ra clears up controversy behind Park Na Rae's reaction at '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'

Entertainer Kim Gu Ra cleared up the misunderstandings behind a recent controversy.

During '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards' on December 29, Kim Gu Ra clarified the controversy which had occurred the night before. At the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards', he remarked on the repeated nominations of the same programs throughout the years, that some nominees, including himself, did not merit such annual invitations.

Following his remarks, entertainer Park Na Rae was swept up in a controversy as she sighed audibly on stage. While some thought that her action was disrespectful toward her senior, Kim Gu Ra explained during the MBC awards that her reaction had been "her duty as an entertainer".

"I heard that my overboard remarks brought some hate towards Kim Sung Joo and Park Na Rae," said Kim Gu Ra. "It was only a comedic reaction from them, so please do not misunderstand."

When asked to guess the Daesang recipient, the male entertainer also chose Park Na Rae and Yoo Jae Suk: "Since Yoo Jae Suk won last night, I suspect there should be a variable tonight."



Indeed, Park Na Rae won Daesang at the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards". Congratulations to all!