'Produce 101 Japan's winning group JO1 revealed to have flown in to Korea for their debut preparations

According to reports on December 24, the members of 'Produce 101 Japan's official winning group JO1 recently flew into Korea last week - on December 20 - alongside a large crew of staff members.

The 11 members of JO1 as well as their staff will be preparing for the project group's debut with the aid of various resources from Korea. Previously, 'Produce 101 Japan's first mission also took place in Korea in the same filming location as the Korean 'Produce' series, and various trainers from the Korean 'Produce' series also participated in 'Produce 101 Japan' as teachers and advisors.

Since arriving in Korea last week, the JO1 members are reportedly receiving lessons and additional training quietly, in preparation for their debut in Japan some time next February.

