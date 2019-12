Rookie duo B.O.Y (Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin) has announced official colors!

B.O.Y will have 3 official colors - PANTONE 107 U (FFE552), PANTONE 316 C (004851), and PANTONE 4280 C (252A36). The numbers have real meaning. The first color includes January 7th, for B.O.Y's debut date. The second color is the color of Kim Kook Heon's birthstone (peacock green pearl), and the 3rd color is the color of Song Yoo Bin's birthstone (kimberlite).

