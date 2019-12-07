NU'EST's Minhyun reveals secrets to his glowing healthy skin on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

NU'EST's Minhyun guested on December 7 airing of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' and he shared secrets to his radiant skin are routine skincare and collagen supplements.

Show hosts asked Minhyun his secrets to glowing skin and he replied "I take off my makeup very thoroughly. It sounds obvious, but I really just focus on basic skincare, my skincare routine. Other than that, I take collagen supplements. These days there are many different forms -pills, drinks, etc- of supplements so you can choose what suits your taste.

