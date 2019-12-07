ITZY's Yeji thinking of conversation starters with her role model Chung Ha was captured on camera and it's adorable

ITZY's Yeji thinking of conversation starters before talking to Chung Ha was captured on camera and netizens are dying of cuteness.



Yeji has previously shared that her role model is Chung Ha and how she would love to cover Chung Ha's 'Snapping' one day. Knowing this, it's even more adorable. The clip has been garnering immense popularity via various online communities since its posting, hitting 2.5 M views.

Check out the close-up gif of Yeji and how she successfully starts a conversation with her role model below!