NU'EST's Baekho wins 'Hot Issue Entertainer' at '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards'!



'KBS Entertainment Awards' is a year-end award show of KBS to honor and celebrate some of the years' finest TV shows and celebrities. This year, 'The Return of Superman' took Daesang, the grand prize.



Baekho won Hot Issue Entertainer along with F.T. Island's Minhwan, personal trainer Yang Chi Seung, and trot singer Cho Myung Sub.





Congratulations to all the winners!