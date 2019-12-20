BTOB's Sungjae reveals teaser image for solo project single '3X2=6 Part 1'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming project single '3X2=6 Part 1'.



On December 20, Sungjae released the below teaser poster on Twitter, and it includes the title "3X2=6 Part 1" and the release date against a pink, sandy texture.



Sungjae's project single series '3X2=6' will feature 2 tracks every month for 3 months, and the "6" is a reference to Sungjae's last name Yook, which translates to "6" in Korean.



Fans can expect part 1 of '3X2=6' to drop on December 26 KST. Stay tuned!

