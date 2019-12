Former MBLAQ member Lee Joon will quietly discharge from the military.

His discharge date is set for December 19 and he will return to society without much fanfare. His label stated that there are no special plans for his discharge. The star enlisted back in October of 2017 and has finally finished his service.

Fans will be able to meet him through SBS Power FM's 'Young Street' as he will be DJ'ing starting from the 20th.

Welcome back Lee Joon!