Lee Joon will be picking up promotions as soon as he's discharged.

His label announced, "Lee Joon will be discharged on the 19th, and then meet fans through SBS Power FM's 'Young Street' starting from the 20th." Young Street said, "We believe Lee Joon's sincerity and innocent charm will let him be a great DJ. We look forward to him being able to connect to various listeners."

'Young Street' airs every day at 8PM KST.