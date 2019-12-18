BLACKPINK's Rose treats fans to a cover of 'The Christmas Song'

BLACKPINK's Rose has treated fans to a delightful cover of "The Christmas Song (Nat King Cole)".
The idol showed off her beautiful vocals and the cover is quickly gaining popularity as it begins to trend on Youtube.
Check it out above!
6
8
BLACKPINK's Rose has treated fans to a delightful cover of "The Christmas Song (Nat King Cole)".
The idol showed off her beautiful vocals and the cover is quickly gaining popularity as it begins to trend on Youtube.
Check it out above!
0
don't get me wrong it is amazing
but it was posted here like 12h ago 🤨
0
Park chae young 🖤💗
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment