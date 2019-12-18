6

8

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Rose treats fans to a cover of 'The Christmas Song'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Rose has treated fans to a delightful cover of "The Christmas Song (Nat King Cole)".

The idol showed off her beautiful vocals and the cover is quickly gaining popularity as it begins to trend on Youtube.

Check it out above!

  1. BLACKPINK
kraai297 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

don't get me wrong it is amazing

but it was posted here like 12h ago 🤨

0

heretic1791 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Park chae young 🖤💗

