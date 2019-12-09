Lee Dong Wook in talks to take on role of a male nine-tailed fox in new tvN drama

Actor Lee Dong Wook is currently in talks for his next drama project with tvN!

On December 10, a representative from Lee Dong Wook's label King Kong by Starship confirmed to various media outlets, "Lee Dong Wook is positively considering the male lead role in tvN's new drama 'Chasing the Nine-Tailed Fox'."

Set to air some time in the second half of 2020, the upcoming drama tells the modern fantasy story of a TV broadcast producer who is obsessed with hunting down the legendary nine-tailed fox, after the fantastic figure lands in the 21st century. Lee Dong Wook is in talks to play the role of a male nine-tailed fox.



