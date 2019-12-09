BTS rumored to be releasing a new album in February of next year

According to an exclusive report on December 10, BTS are currently hard at work preparing for their new album release in February of next year.

Recently, the BTS members garnered the public's attention by hinting at their new album during the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards', the '2019 Variety Hitmaker' event, and more. Reportedly, BTS will be aiming to return with this new album some time in mid-February, 2020.

The report also claimed that this will likely be BTS's final album before member Jin's mandatory military enlistment; however, many have responded with skepticism to this rumor. As a Korean citizen born in 1992, Jin will have to enlist for his mandatory military service by December of next year.

[UPDATE] Big Hit Entertainment has released a curt response shortly after the above report, as one representative relayed, "We will announce BTS's comeback schedule once it is confirmed."

