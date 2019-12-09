Kim Jae Hwan sings to the ticking of a clock in 'The Time I Need' MV trailer

Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan has unveiled a black and white MV trailer for his upcoming comeback title track, "The Time I Need".

In the trailer, Kim Jae Hwan sings to a modern, medium-tempo beat, matching the rhythmic ticking of a clock. "The Time I Need" was co-produced by Duble Sidekick, Jung Dae Gam, and Kim Jae Hwan himself.

In addition to "The Time I Need", fans can look forward to a total of 6 all-new tracks in Kim Jae Hwan's upcoming 2nd mini album 'Moment', set for release on December 12 at 6 PM KST.

