Key East confirms Kim Soo Hyun's departure from the label

On December 31, Key East released an official statement confirming actor Kim Soo Hyun's departure from the label.

The agency revealed, "We notify that as of today, Kim Soo Hyun's exclusive contract with us which began in 2010 has come to an end after 10 years. We would like to thank Kim Soo Hyun for being with Key East throughout his growing career, since his days as a rookie actor. Our management of Kim Soo Hyun will be coming to an end, but we will continue to cheer on Kim Soo Hyun unchangingly in his acting career through dramas, movies, etc."





Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun made his acting debut in 2007 sitcom 'Kimchi Cheese Smile'. Back in July of this year, the actor successfully completed his mandatory military service. Best of luck to him in future steps in 2020!

