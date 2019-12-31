6

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Pledis Entertainment denies rumors that they will be signing with fromis_9

AKP STAFF

On December 31, a representative from Pledis Entertainment stepped up shortly after earlier reports, which claimed that the label would be signing on girl group fromis_9 as the team's newest management. 

The Pledis rep told media outlets, "The rumors that Off The Record will be transferring over fromis_9's exclusive contract over to us are completely false. Such a discussion has never been exchanged between Pledis and Off The Record, and the reports are entirely untrue." 

Meanwhile, fromis_9 is a team made up of members from Mnet's 'Idol School', under management of CJ ENM's sub-label Off The Record Entertainment. 

  1. fromis_9
3 2,647 Share 100% Upvoted

3

Hermand2,213 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Pledis can't manage their own girl groups, After School and Pristin. Fromis_9 better stay out of Pledis.

Share

0

qnaug64 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

lmao, pledis please... even knetz haters know ur a real shit hole

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND