Pledis Entertainment denies rumors that they will be signing with fromis_9

On December 31, a representative from Pledis Entertainment stepped up shortly after earlier reports, which claimed that the label would be signing on girl group fromis_9 as the team's newest management.

The Pledis rep told media outlets, "The rumors that Off The Record will be transferring over fromis_9's exclusive contract over to us are completely false. Such a discussion has never been exchanged between Pledis and Off The Record, and the reports are entirely untrue."

Meanwhile, fromis_9 is a team made up of members from Mnet's 'Idol School', under management of CJ ENM's sub-label Off The Record Entertainment.

