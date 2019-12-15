5

Production team behind Kim Jae Hwan's 'After Party' denies B.I sings chorus; reveals actual singer heard

Production team Duble Sidekick has provided their own response to rumors that former iKON member B.I participated in the production of Kim Jae Hwan's new album.

A source for Duble Sidekick checked with the song's composers and confirmed that the voice that can be heard in the chorus of track "After Party" does not belong to B.I, but songwriter Ham Joon Suk


The statement was made in response to claims that B.I participated as a songwriter for the song. Various contents suggesting that B.I had composed the song himself, with his voice audible in the chorus, were circulating across various social media channels, resulting in Kim Jae Hwan's agency Swing Entertainment having to deny the rumor through an official statement.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan released his 2nd mini album 'Moment' on December 12.

guest_baby-944 pts 16 minutes ago 1
16 minutes ago
it's not good to take credit for someone else's work

Haaa36 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

.

BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
15 hours ago   66   81,197
MAMAMOO, Whee In, Solar, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa
Queen of Queen - Mamamoo stage collection
11 hours ago   1   805
