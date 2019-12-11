Jang Na Ra, Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo & Park Byung Eun in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Oh My Baby'

Jang Na Ra, Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Byung Eun are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Oh My Baby'.



On December 11, reports revealed Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Byung Eun have been offered the lead male roles in the romantic-comedy series starring Jang Na Ra. 'Oh My Baby' will tell the story of a single woman in her late 30s who wants a child but doesn't want to get married. The three men enter her life when she's given up on love and marriage, and she has to choose among them.



If cast, Go Joon will be playing the role of freelance photographer Han Lee Sang, who loves the single life and hates marriage and children. Park Byung Eun is in talks to play pediatrician Yoon Jae Young, who grew up in wealthy family and ranked at the top of his class, and Jung Gun Joo is playing Choi Kang Eu Tteum, an naive man who works at a parenting magazine.



'Oh My Baby' is expected to premiere in May or June of 2020. Stay tuned for updates!